Embassy of Romania, PNCA Organize Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD — The Embassy of Romania and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) are pleased to announce the commencement of opera singing courses at PNCA, starting Wednesday, April 9, 2025. These sessions will be conducted twice a week by the esteemed Romanian soprano and opera singer, Georgiana Costea-Glugă.

Course Details:

• Schedule: Wednesdays and Fridays, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM;

• Location: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), F-5/1, Islamabad;

• Age Limit: 14 years and above (Participants under 14 will focus on basic technique elements).

Opera, an art form that combines classical singing techniques with grand theatrical productions, offers a unique platform for vocalists to explore the depths of musical expression. Under the guidance of Ms. Costea-Glugă, participants will delve into the fundamentals of opera, enhancing their vocal abilities and stage presence.

This initiative aligns with PNCA’s mission to promote artistic activities across various forms, including visual and performing arts. Established in 1973, PNCA continues to serve as a premier institution fostering cultural enrichment in Pakistan. The Embassy of Romania in Pakistan has launched this new initiative to promote Romanian culture through canto classes, introducing Pakistani students to Romania’s rich musical heritage. This program fosters artistic exchange and strengthens cultural ties between the two nations.

The courses are open to all individuals with a passion for singing, regardless of prior experience. Whether you’re new to opera or an enthusiast seeking deeper understanding, this program offers valuable insights into the operatic world.