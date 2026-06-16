Embassy of Romania awards certificates to students of the Opera Singing Courses

ISLAMABAD, JUN 16 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Romania in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized an official award ceremony honoring the students of the Opera Singing Courses conducted at the PNCA. The ceremony took place at the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

The event was attended by Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan; Romanian soprano Georgiana Costea-Glugă; Zaildar Shah, Chairman of Pakistan-Romania Friendship Association, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali, Director General of PNCA; Ghulam Muhammad, Incharge of Music Classes at PNCA; and the award-winning students: Imran Parvez Khan, Iria Siona, Ayzer Adeel and Mohammad Tayyab Akbar.

The Opera Singing Courses, unique within Pakistan’s cultural landscape, represent a landmark achievement in cultural diplomacy between Romania and Pakistan. The initiative provides young Pakistani artists with an unprecedented opportunity to explore the rich tradition of European classical and operatic music.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador Dan Stoenescu highlighted the significance of the project:

“The certificates we present today represent only the first tangible result of a long-term endeavor. These four award recipients are much more than graduates of a course; they are officially the pioneers of opera music in Pakistan. Their dedication, perseverance, and passion have laid the foundations for a new artistic tradition and opened a path for future generations of Pakistani performers.”

Speaking on the occasion, soprano Georgiana Costea-Glugă emphasized the achievements of the students:

“These students are opening an entirely new path for future generations and demonstrating that music is a universal language that transcends all borders. I am extremely proud of their progress and firmly convinced that this is only the beginning of an extraordinary artistic journey.”

The ceremony marked the culmination of a pioneering educational and cultural initiative launched on 9 April 2025. The opera singing courses, taught by Romanian soprano Georgiana Costea-Glugă, are held twice a week at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts and aim to introduce Pakistani students to the rich heritage of Romanian and European opera while fostering intercultural artistic exchange.

The program focuses on developing the fundamental skills required for lyrical performance, including vocal technique, stage presence, musical interpretation, and artistic expression.

Since its inception, the initiative has demonstrated the power of cultural diplomacy to build bridges between peoples and cultures. Through music, Romanian and Pakistani artists and institutions have established a meaningful platform for dialogue, learning, and mutual understanding.

The Embassy of Romania and PNCA reaffirm their commitment to promoting artistic and educational opportunities and strengthening cultural relations between Romania and Pakistan through shared cultural experiences and creative collaboration.

The Opera Singing Courses remain open to vocalists of all levels. Whether beginners or opera enthusiasts, participants can benefit from a dynamic and enriching learning environment under professional guidance.