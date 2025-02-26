Embassy of Palestine hosts “Palestine Was and Will Remain” Photo Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Palestine Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts successfully hosted a poignant photo exhibition titled “Palestine was and Will Remain” on February 25th. The exhibition showcases a compelling collection of photographs capturing the resilience, heritage, and enduring spirit of the Palestinian people.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Jamal Shah, President and Chief Curator of Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Islamabad. In attendance were ambassadors from numerous countries including Jordan, Portugal, Libya, Oman, Indonesia, and many others. Muhammad Ayoub Jamali and other distinguished guests were also present to witness the occasion.

H.E. Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid, Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, delivered a moving welcome address, stating: “This exhibition is more than just a collection of photographs; it is proof of the existence, resilience, and spirit of the people of Palestine. It is about our history, our sufferings, and our struggle that has continued for generations.”

The ambassador emphasized that the exhibition sheds light on the ongoing Nakba, describing it as “a catastrophe that did not end in 1948 but continues to this very day.” He highlighted the exhibition’s purpose in documenting the realities faced by Palestinians, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Through this exhibition, we seek to ensure that the world does not look away, that the voices of the oppressed are heard, and that the evidence of these atrocities is observed,” Dr. Zaid remarked.

The exhibition aims to provide visitors with a firsthand view of the Palestinian experience and urges viewers to “stand on the side of justice, humanity, and truth.” The collection serves as a powerful reminder of Palestine’s historical presence and ongoing cultural significance.