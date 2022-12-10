Embassy of Pakistan participates in Annual Charity Bazaar of Minsk Int’l Women’s Club

Minsk, DEC 10 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan Minsk participated in the Annual Charity Bazaar of the Minsk International Women’s Club held on 10 December 2022 at Palace of the Republic. Several other embassies and private sector organisations also took part in the event.

Thousands of visitors witnessed the presentations spread over the whole day. The Pakistan Embassy’s presentation included beautiful traditional artefacts, select cuisine, live singing of Pakistani songs and dance performances by children of Tamazur Dabce School Minsk.