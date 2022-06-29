Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow organizes online Khuli Kachehri

MOSCOW, JUN 29 /DNA/ – Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow has held a Khuli Kachehri today, on 29 June 2022, in an online format. The meeting was conducted by Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Rana Summar Javed. The members of the Pakistani community in Russia had an opportunity to receive the first-hand information from the Embassy’s officials regarding a wide range of issues, including passport deliveries, which have been interrupted due to suspension of courier services in the Russian Federation.

Mr. Rana Summar Javed informed the participants that the Embassy is working with the immigration authorities of Pakistan to speed up the process. He further added that in order to resolve the situation as soon as possible, some alternative solutions are being discussed. The Deputy Head of Mission also highlighted the importance of utilisation of legal channels for sending remittances to Pakistan, which will significantly contribute to the development of the country.In his closing remarks, Mr. Rana Summar Javed reiterated the resolve of the Embassy’s staff to provide maximum facilitation to the Pakistani citizens in Russia and reminded about the need to abide by the laws and rules of the host country.