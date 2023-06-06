Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk Opens “Faces of Pakistan” Exhibition

Minsk, JUN 6 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk and the National Library of Belarus are delighted to announce the opening of the exhibition “Faces of Pakistan” at the iconic building of the National Library in Minsk. The Senior Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Belarus along with Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan cut the red ribbons inaugurating the exhibition. The event was attended by almost 150 dignitaries including parliamentarians, Ambassadors, businessmen and media representatives.

The exhibition is being held as part of celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan, which offers a captivating journey into the diverse culture, rich heritage, and vibrant traditions encapsulated in the unique and colorful faces of the Pakistani people. The event aims to promote the distinctiveness of Pakistan among the residents of Belarus and tourists, fostering cultural exchange and appreciation.

Pakistan, a multiethnic, multicultural, and multilingual country, has a tapestry of traditions woven over thousands of years of history, seamlessly blended with modern innovation. It encompasses original cultures and customs from numerous nationalities residing within its borders. The cultural fabric of Pakistan is characterized by a harmonious blend of styles, profound depth, and subtle symbolism, which is beautifully reflected in the portraits of its people and the iconic architectural structures that symbolize its heritage.

The exhibition showcases the exceptional works of renowned Pakistani Watercolour Artist Imran Khan and Visual Artist Zaineb Khan, as well as the talented photographers Adeel Chishti and Asmar Hussain.

In addition to the breathtaking artworks, the exhibition also showcases traditional household items, including ceramic vases, cutlery, napkins, miniature sculptures, onyx, wood, copper, and hand-embroidered products. These colorful ornaments, crafted using various techniques, provide a window into the vibrant culture of Pakistan, encouraging visitors to contemplate the meanings behind the symbols, worldviews, and unique aspects of everyday life.

The event also featured mesmerizing musical performances that added an extra dimension to the cultural experience. Tatiana Kremis, a talented artist, entertained the audience with a beautiful Urdu song, showcasing her extraordinary vocal abilities and demonstrating the power of music to transcend language barriers. The soulful performance resonated with the audience, forging a deeper connection between the cultures of Pakistan and Belarus.

The event also highlighted the exceptional talent of the violinist duet Neringa and Diana, who graced the stage with their enchanting instrumental performance. Their melodious Pakistani tunes captivated the audience, further emphasizing the universal language of music and its ability to foster unity and appreciation for diverse art forms.

The guests were treated to an exquisite culinary experience, indulging in a variety of traditional Pakistani delicacies, immersing them in its culinary traditions and cultural richness.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk takes pride in hosting this art exhibition and cultural extravaganza, which serves as a testament to the deep-rooted artistic heritage and cultural tapestry of Pakistan. The exhibition will continue till 30 June 2023. By showcasing the works of talented artists and providing a platform for cross-cultural exchange, the Embassy aims to strengthen the bond between Pakistan and Belarus, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation.

The Embassy expresses its gratitude to all the participants, artists, musicians, and guests who contributed to the success of this event. The art exhibition and cultural extravaganza have not only enriched the cultural landscape of Minsk but have also deepened the friendship between Pakistan and Belarus.