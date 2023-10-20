Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk hosts students from School No.4

DNA

MINSK, OCT 20: The Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk hosted an exciting and informative event for students from School No.4, Minsk City on 19 October, 2023. Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan gave a detailed briefing on Pakistan, covering topics such as its geography, arts, culture, and education system, among others.

Ambassador Khan also took the opportunity to brief the students on Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and major challenges challenges with specific focus on the Kashmir dispute, its legal status, and the ongoing situation. The students showed great interest in learning about Pakistan and engaged in an interactive Q&A session with the Ambassador.

The visit provided the students from the School with an opportunity to showcase their own talents and their school’s achievements, as they presented their school and its activities, highlighting educational achievements, innovative programs, and community engagement initiatives. In addition, the talented trio of music teachers presented a mesmerizing musical performance on violin, flute and guitar, while Belarusian singer Tatiana Kremis performed a Pakistani song in Urdu on this occasion.

In addition, the school also held a drawing competition on Pakistan, in which 13 students participated. The competition had provided an opportunity for the students to showcase their creativity and artistic skills, while also gaining a deeper understanding of Pakistani culture through their artwork. The Ambassador presented prizes to the winners, commending their efforts and encouraging them to continue exploring their creative talents.

The students were also treated to a taste of Pakistani cuisine, which they greatly enjoyed. The event was a great success, with the students leaving with a deeper understanding of Pakistan and its people.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk continues to be committed to fostering cultural ties, promoting understanding, and strengthening people-to-people interactions between Pakistan and Belarus.