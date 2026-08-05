Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

BEIJING, AUG 5: /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir today to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir is observed on 5 August every year to denounce India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A solemn ceremony was held at the Embassy. Messages of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were read out. Pakistan’s leadership condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions, as well as the grave and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK. The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people and called for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which provide for the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of its people through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.

Mr. Qian Feng, Director of the Research Department at the National Strategy Institute, Tsinghua University, and Mr. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, underscored the need for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aizaz Khan, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy, strongly condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions and the continuing oppression of the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupation forces. He stated that India’s actions were in blatant disregard of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He also drew the international community’s attention to the persecution and marginalization of Muslims in India and the particular targeting of Kashmiri youth in IIOJK.

The ceremony also featured the screening of a documentary and a photographic exhibition highlighting the grave human rights violations committed by the Indian occupation forces against the people of IIOJK, particularly since 5 August 2019.

The event was attended by a large number of participants from academia, think tanks and the media, as well as members of the Pakistani community.