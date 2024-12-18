Embassy of Pakistan hosts 2-day annual consuls general conference 2024

​ BEIJING, DEC 18 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan hosted the Annual Consuls General Conference 2024 from 17-18 December, chaired by Ambassador of Pakistan to China H.E. Mr. Khalil Hashmi. The two-day event brought together the Consuls General from Pakistan’s Consulates General in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

The conference reviewed the Consulates’ activities over the last one year, discussed the synergies achieved between the Consulates and the Embassy in Beijing and set out the strategic goals and priorities for the upcoming year. The Consuls General provided in-depth briefings on a range of key areas, including consular services, trade and economic relations, cultural and educational cooperation, and community welfare activities. They also presented detailed action plans for 2025 aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, boosting trade and investment and enhancing services for the Pakistani community, including students in China.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi commended the efforts of the Consuls General in deepening China-Pakistan relations and underlined the need to uphold the collaborative spirit among all the Pakistan Missions in China to achieve the shared goals. He called for maintaining the highest standards of service and commitment to promote the bilateral trade and investment, and to assist the Pakistan Community living in China. While reviewing the action plans presented by the Consulates, the Ambassador advised the Consuls General to keep up the momentum generated by the B2B conferences and road-shows, in line with the consensus reached between the leadership of China and Pakistan. He also underscored the importance of harnessing sister-province and sister-city relationships, with a view to fostering people to people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The conference concluded with the decision to develop a comprehensive Action Plan for the next year, in accordance with the guidance provided by the Ambassador, and to conduct regular progress reviews throughout the year, with one comprehensive mid-year review to be held in July 2025.