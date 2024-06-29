Embassy of Korea hosts 2024 K-Pop Festival in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUN 29 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad hosted the 2024 K-Pop Festival at Pakistan National Council of the Arts. This event was hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for the talented Pakistani youth to give them a chance to show-case their talent in music and dance. The winners will get the chance to perform at the 2024 Changwon KWF Festival.

Mr. Hassan Nasir Jamy, the secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Department attended the event as the Chief Guest.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mr. Park Kijun, mentioned in his opening remarks that the k pop festival marks a celebration of music, culture and the vibrant bond between two nations. K pop is a phenomenon that transcends borders and bring people together.

He mentioned that the significance of this festival cannot be overstated. K pop has not only captured the hearts of millions globally but has also found a special place in Pakistan’s talented and enthusiastic youth. The passion and dedication of Pakistani k pop fans is truly inspiring.

The Ambassador further mentioned that the Embassy of the Republic of Korea will be hosting the 2024 Korea-Pakistan Cultural Gala in October at the Liaquat Gymnasium, and it will be the biggest event of the year.

Mr. Hassan Nasir Jamy, the secretary of tthe National Heritage Culture Department mentioned in his remarks that he appreciates the efforts the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in bringing events like the K-pop festival in Pakistan. The Secretary mentioned that Pakistan and Korea share friendly relations and the efforts made by the Embassy will further strengthen these relations.

The winers of the K-pop Festival received exciting gift prizes from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. The grand prize winner received the Samsung Galaxy A15,

the Second Prize Winners received the Galaxy Smart Watch, nd the third prize winner won the Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds 2.

The 2024 K-Pop festival hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea provided a great opportunity to the Pakistani youth to showcase their talents and get a chance to perform at the 2024 Changwon KWF that will be held in Korea. The youth showed great enthusiasm towards the event and the house was full.