Embassy of Japan condoles death of Former Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 5 (DNA) – SHINDO Yusuke, Chargé d’ Affaires A.I, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Admiral (Retired) Karamat Rehman Niazi, former Chief of the Naval Staff.

In his message of condolences, Shindo on Wednesday conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family of the ex-Naval chief and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.