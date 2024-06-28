Friday, June 28, 2024
Embassy of Brunei hosts ASEAN Movie Festival Screening

| June 28, 2024
Brunei High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, JUN 28 /DNA/ – The Brunei High Commissioner, Kamal Ahmad, hosted a screening as part of the ASEAN Movie Festival at his residence in Islamabad.

The event was attended by Ambassadors and High Commissioners from ASEAN countries, underscoring the spirit of regional unity and cultural exchange.=DNA

