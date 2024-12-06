Embassy Lifeline: Pakistan provides critical guidance for citizens in Syria

ISLAMABAD, DEC 6 /DNA/ – In view of the recent developments and evolving situation in Syria, Pakistan nationals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria until the situation improves.

Those currently in Syria are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.

Contact details of the Embassy

Cell/Whatsapp:

+963 987 127 822

+963 990 138 972

Email:

[email protected]