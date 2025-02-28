Embassies of Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece celebrate Ancient Spring Traditions At IMCG F 6/2 college

DNA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 28: The Embassies of Romania, Greece, and Bulgaria in collaboration with Ministry of Federal Education came together to celebrate the rich cultural traditions of Marţisor (Romania and Republic of Moldova), Martenitsa/мартеница (Bulgaria), and Martis/Μάρτης (Greece) at the Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 on 28 February 2025. This vibrant event, marking the arrival of spring, was hosted in alliance with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in the prestigious public institution of ICG.

These ancient customs, deeply rooted in the folklore of the three nations, symbolize renewal, hope, and the changing of seasons. The traditions involve the exchange of red and white woven symbols, which are worn as charms for good fortune and prosperity at the beginning of March.

Distinguished guests, faculty members, and students gathered to witness a colorful showcase of cultural performances, presentations, and interactive activities highlighting the shared heritage of Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece. Representatives from the respective embassies wearing traditional dresses delivered insightful remarks on the historical significance of these traditions, emphasizing the values of unity, friendship, and cultural appreciation.

Dr Dan Stoenescu, ambassador of Romania, added: “The red and white threads of the Marţisor symbolize rebirth, vitality and purity, strength and resilience – values deeply rooted in our culture and history – that we also share with the Pakistani people. As we wear and exchange Mărţișoare, we celebrate the spirit of unity and optimism. Marţisor’s recognition by UNESCO as part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity, reinforces its significance beyond Romania and South-Eastern Europe.”

Ambassador of Bulgaria Irena Gancheva stated: “As we celebrate the beautiful Bulgarian and Balkan tradition of Martenitsa, we embrace a centuries-old custom that symbolizes health, happiness, and the arrival of spring. This tradition, deeply rooted in our culture, is a testament to our rich heritage and the values we cherish—friendship, unity, and renewal. As we exchange Martenitsi and wish each other ‘Chestita Baba Marta,’ we also share a piece of Bulgaria’s soul with the world. It is heartwarming to see this tradition resonate beyond our borders, connecting cultures and fostering goodwill.”

The Chargé d’Affaires of Greece Eleni Porichi also underlined: “Martis is a cherished Greek and Balkan tradition that welcomes the arrival of spring, symbolizing protection, health, and renewal. Wearing the red and white bracelet from March 1st reflects our deep connection to nature and the continuation of a custom rooted in ancient times. This simple yet meaningful tradition unites generations and reminds us of the beauty of seasonal change and new beginnings.”

The Federal Secretary for Education, Mr Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani in his message, expressed that such vibrant multicultural events bring together diverse communities to honor unity, heritage, and cultural exchange. He added that the traditions of Marţisor is a testament to the beauty of diversity and the strength of unity. Through this event, we aim to promote cross-cultural understanding and create meaningful connections among communities.

He expressed his gratitude to the embassies for fostering cultural exchange and providing students with an opportunity to experience global traditions firsthand. “Events like these not only enrich our students’ knowledge but also strengthen the bonds between Pakistan and these three European nations through shared customs and celebrations,” he said.

The event concluded with the symbolic distribution of Marţisor, Martenitsa, and Martis tokens among students and attendees, reinforcing the message of optimism and new beginnings that these traditions represent.