Elizabeth Kathryn Horst appointed Acting U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 25: Elizabeth Kathryn Horst has assumed the role of Acting U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, temporarily taking over diplomatic responsibilities in the absence Natalie Baker, who is currently on leave.

Horst, a seasoned career diplomat, will serve in this acting capacity for a brief period. Her appointment comes at a time when U.S.-Pakistan relations continue to navigate regional challenges and bilateral cooperation across security, trade, and climate issues.

This posting holds a special personal significance for Horst. She began her diplomatic career in Pakistan as a junior officer, marking her return to the country after nearly two decades. Over the years, she has held several important positions, including assignments in Ukraine, Central Asia, and Moscow. Her extensive experience in managing sensitive geopolitical dynamics is expected to contribute positively during her short tenure in Islamabad.

Sources in the U.S. Mission described her appointment as a “continuation of strong diplomatic engagement,” emphasizing that her familiarity with Pakistan’s political and cultural landscape will enable smooth functioning in the ambassador’s absence.

While her stay is expected to be brief, Elizabeth Horst’s return to Pakistan reflects the depth of institutional ties between the two nations, where seasoned diplomats with prior on-ground experience are trusted to manage crucial postings, even temporarily.

Horst’s appointment ensures continuity in U.S. diplomatic presence and is viewed as a testament to the strength and depth of U.S.-Pakistan relations.