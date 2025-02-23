Electric buses in Lahore: Free tickets for students, senior citizens and disabled persons

LAHORE, FEB 23: The electric bus project is progressing successfully in Lahore, with passengers calling it the most comfortable and affordable mode of transport.

According to Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, electric buses are currently operating between Green Town and the Railway Station, allowing passengers to charge their mobile phones and laptops for free during travel.

The minister further stated that over 500 additional electric buses will be introduced in Lahore and other major cities in the coming months to enhance public transportation.

He emphasized that the fare has been kept extremely low, noting that even a rickshaw ride costs more than 20 rupees, yet this modern and convenient bus service is being provided at the same rate for the public’s benefit.

Bilal Akbar Khan also announced that students, senior citizens, and people with special needs will be provided free travel facilities through the Green Electro Card. The government remains committed to expanding this project to modernize and promote eco-friendly public transport across the country.