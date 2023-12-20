Elections 2024: Nomination papers submission process kicks off

ISLAMABAD, DEC 20 /DNA/ – The process of submitting nomination papers to participate in the general elections 2024 has started from Wednesday.

As per the ECP schedule, candidates could get and submit the nomination papers till 4:30 pm December 22.

The preliminary list of candidates will be released on December 23 while scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from 24th to 30th December.

As per the schedule, electoral symbols will be allotted to the candidates on January 13 and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday issued guidelines for candidates to submit nomination papers.

The ECP said that nomination papers can be submitted from December 20 to 22.

The fee for obtaining the nomination papers is fixed at Rs.100.

A candidate can submit a maximum of five nomination papers with different endorsers.

The fee for the candidate of the National Assembly seat is Rs30,000 (non-refundable) while the fee for the candidate of the Provincial Assembly seat is Rs20,000 (non-refundable).

The candidate shall attach the income tax return documents of the last three years with the nomination papers.

The basic qualification for the candidate is to be a citizen of Pakistan and not less than 25 years of age.

As per ECP, contestants for National Assembly seats must be voters of any place in Pakistan.

Punjab Election Commissioner Saeed Gul talking to the media person said that today is the first day to receive and submit nomination papers and arrangements have been made throughout Punjab.

Saeed Gul said returning officers have also been appointed for the seats reserved for women.

Sharing an update about the security he said that Punjab’s top police officer—Inspector General of Police (IGP)—has assured security while other security agencies will also be with the ECP to ensure the security arrangements.

Lahore

Nomination papers for 14 seats of the National Assembly and 30 seats of the provincial Assembly have been kicked off as 44 returning officers were appointed in Lahore while 88 Assistant Returning Officers are performing duties in the provincial capital Lahore.

Karachi

The first phase of general elections has been kicked off across the country as nomination papers will be submitted for 69 constituencies of the NA and PA while nomination papers will be submitted to the concerned Retraining Officer (RO). There are 22 constituencies of the NA and 47 constituencies of the PA in Karachi.

Islamabad

The phase of submission of nomination papers of candidates has also started in Islamabad as nominations will be received from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

So far, 41 nomination papers have been issued from NA constituencies NA-47, NA-38 to NA-48 received nomination papers from the RO office. SAMAA TV reported 30 more papers released from the office of the Returning Officer (RO) of Constituency NA-47.

A total of 42 election forms have been issued for NA-47 while a total of 65 nomination papers have been issued for NA-48.

Rawalpindi

Most of the candidates got the papers through their representatives including Engineer-uz-Islam of PML-N and Naeem Ejaz and Ajmal Sabir of the PTI.

PML-N disgruntled leader Chaudhry Nisar also received nomination papers through a representative while Rashid Shafiq also filed their nomination papers.

Awami Muslim League supremo Sheikh Rasheed and Rashid Shafique took the papers for NA-55 and NA-56.

Multan

PPP leader and ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gilani has received nomination papers for NA 148 while candidate Tariq Rasheed has received nomination papers from NA-149.

Kotri

Malik Asad Iskandar and Iskandar Shoro of the People’s Party received nomination forms from PS-78 while PPP leader Sikandar Ali Rahputo, Sikandar Shuro, and Malik Genghis Khan received nomination forms for the NA seats.

Khairpur

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nafisa Shah Jilani, and Nawab Wasan Fida Wasan received nomination papers forms from NA-202.

Former chief minister Syed Ghouts Ali Shah also received a nomination form from NA-202

Khairpur

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Nafisa Shah Jilani, and Nawab Wasan Fida Wasan received nomination forms from NA-202 including former chief minister Syed Ghouts Ali Shah.

Gujranwala

Former federal minister Khurram Dastgir received nomination papers via representative received documents from the Returning Officer for NA-78.

Obaro

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Khan received the forms from PS-18 while former MPA and PPP leader Shehrir Khan Sher also received the form from PS-18.

JUI’s Nasir Mehmood Soomro also wanted to contest elections from PS-18.

Chaman

Chaman ARO said collection of the nomination papers for NA-266 and PB-51 continues while so far many candidates have received the forms nomination forms could be received and submitted by December 22.

Sukkur

PPP leader Khursheed Shah received the application form from NA-201 while Syed Farrukh Shah, son of Khurshid Shah, received the form from PS-24 and Mir Mehr has received the application form for PS-25 and advocate Sikandar Juni of JUI-F received form for NA-200 and PS-25.

Lodhran

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Khan Tareen’s daughter Meher Khan Tareen will also announced the elections and received nomination papers for NA-155 Lodhran and PP-227.

Meher Khan Tareen’s nomination papers were received by Jahangir Tareen’s legal team.

Meher Khan Tareen will be covering candidate of the Jahangir Khan Tareen. Jahangir Tareen’s final decision to contest the election from NA-155

Jacobabad

Former federal minister Mian Soomron received nomination papers from NA-190.

Kandhkot

PPP leader Ehsanur Rehman Mazari received nomination papers for NA-191 Khasmore while JUIF’s Shah Zain Bajarani received nomination papers from NA-191.

PPP leader Meer Abad Khan took nomination papers from PS-S5 Kandhkot while Hafiz Rabnawaz Chachar of JUIF wanted to contest from PS-S5 and PPP leader Mir Mehboob Ali Bajarani received nomination papers from PS-6 Tangwani.

Jamshoro

Former chief minister Murad Ali Shah received nomination papers for PS-77 Sehwan while exo-MNA Sikandar Rahputo has received nomination papers for NA-226 Jamshoro while Malik Asad Sikandar and Dr Sikandar Shoro obtained papers on PS-78 Kotri.

Larkana

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a nomination form for NA-194.

Faisalabad

The process of receiving nomination papers for the Faisalabad General Elections has been kicked off. PMLN candidate Ali Akhtar Virk received nomination papers for NA-99 while PMLN senior leader Rana Sanaullah received papers from NA-100.

Former federal minister Abid Sher Ali received papers from NA-102

Sialkot

PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif received nomination papers from a national and provincial assembly while Khawaja Asif will contest from NA-71 and PP-46 and PP-47. Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) senior leader Firdous Ashiq Awan received nomination papers from NA-70.

So far nine candidates have received papers from NA-100 including Rana Asthanaullah, Nabila Rana, and Rana Shehrir of PML-N. From PP 106, around 26 forms were obtained by the candidates. Ali Akhtar, Toseef Nawaz of PML-N, and Akmal Shirazi of the People’s Party got their nomination papers.

Moreover, 19 candidates including Haji Akram Ansari and Sheikh Khurram Shahzad from NA-103 received their nomination forms.

Mansehra

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif received nomination papers from NA-15. Mansehra. Former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yusuf took nomination papers from NA-14 while Captain Safdar received nomination papers from NA-15.

Kohlu

The process of receiving nomination papers from the office of Returning Officer PB9 has been kicked off in Kohlu and so far 9 candidates have received nomination papers from Constituency NA-253 and PP-B9.

Nawab Jangiz Murri of PML-N, advocate Mir Jalil Ahmed Murri of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Mihrab Baloch of the National Party received nomination papers.