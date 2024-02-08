Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif wants majority from voters, rules out coalition govt idea

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif—who has been termed as the king of a comeback by BBC—cast his vote at Government Junior Model High School Model Town, Lahore at NA-128.

Nawaz Sharif talking to a media person after casting his vote urged people to leave their homes. He vowed PML-N will combat the culture of “abuse” and indecency, adding that the party will also combat inflation and work for the people.

Nawaz Sharif categorically said: “Don’t mention the name of the coalition government. One party should get a full mandate.”

“There is no doubt in Maryam’s struggle,” Nawaz Sharif commented on the political struggle of the PMLN Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

“We are seeing this day today by making sacrifices,” Nawaz Sharif highlighted his political struggle during his self-exile period in London.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has urged people to get out and exercise their right to vote, specifically for his party.