Election staff take oath to remain neutral in polls

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK: Presiding officers, who will perform election duties, took oath on Friday to maintain neutrality during the election process. The oath taking ceremony was held in the Government Boys High School Pindi Gheb where district returning officer Rao Atif Raza administered the oath. On this occasion, Returning Officer and Assistant Commissioner Pindi Gheb Malik Noor Zaman, DSP Muhammad Asghar Gurayah, Deputy District Education Officer (Male) Pindi Gheb Malik Muhammad Maskin, Sher Afzal Fateh Jang, Deputy DEO (Female) Ms. Samina Shaheen, all other officials. A large number of officers and officials of the institutions were present.

District Returning Officer Rao Atif Raza has said that Government employees should ensure the peaceful conduct of the general assembly on February 8 by showing complete impartiality and sincerity. The federal and provincial employees should perform their duties in a good manner regarding the general elections he added.

District Returning Officer said that There is no need to come under any unnecessary pressure, but abuse of any voter will not be tolerated. The security personnel should control any elements spreading violence, the election process and security matters at the polling stations should be completely smooth. He said that The polling staff should strictly implement the election code of conduct formulated by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza administered oath to all presiding officers on the written form given by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Along with Returning Officer Constituency PP-4 and Assistant Commissioner Malik Noor Zaman and DSP Muhammad Asghar Gurayah, reviewed the preparations and security matters in connection with the elections at various polling stations and issued necessary instructions.