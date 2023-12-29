Election Meeting: IHC Allows PTI Leaders To Meet Imran Khan In Adiala Jail

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed PTI leaders and lawyers to visit the party founder, Imran Khan, who is currently on judicial remand in Adiala Jail, and hold electoral meetings for the elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

IHC Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard Imran’s plea for permission to meet his party members Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Khan, Senators Aurangzeb Khan, Dost Mohammad Khan, Ishtiaq Meherban, and others to plan ahead of the general election.

Imran Khan requested the court direct the Adiala Jail superintendent to safeguard privacy during meetings with his legal team.

During the hearing on the PTI’s plea for consultation on election tickets, Islamabad High Court Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb noted that the country had a dreadful system in place and questioned whether the caretaker government sought to disrupt the polls.

The Islamabad High Court (HC) granted PTI chief Barrister Gohar permission to meet with party founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail for advice on election tickets on Friday.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb voiced his dissatisfaction with the government lawyers opposing the petition during the hearing.

Because permitting consultation for elections is a basic right, the court ruled that the caretaker government should be neutral.

The High Court directed that a meeting between PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Imran Khan be placed under the supervision of the Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

After the additional Attorney General and Advocate General objected to the petition’s admissibility, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb asked whether the Supreme Court’s additional note was not sufficient for you. Do you want me to write a note against you right now?

Justice Miangul stated that the offices of the Advocate General and Additional Attorney General should be neutral; the country has a dreadful system in which electoral consulting is not even permitted; does the caretaker government seek to sabotage the elections?

The PTI lawyer took the position that consultation is essential for allocating 700 tickets and that the party chairman should be permitted to meet with the party founder.

The Islamabad High Court dismissed the petition by allowing party leaders to confer.