Election Fever in Shaheed Benazirabad: Aseefa Bhutto gears up for the polls
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Energizes Election Campaign in Nawabshah
SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari attended a corner meeting regarding the election campaign at Taj Colony in Nawabshah. She was accompanied by former Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare and PPP candidate for PS-36, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho. Nawabshah is the home constituency of President Asif Ali Zardari, who is contesting from here for the National Assembly seat, NA-207.
In a tweet regarding the corner meeting, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said: “The enthusiasm of the people has made it clear that on February 8, only the arrow will be stamped.”
