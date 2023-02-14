Election date: Punjab governor to approach LHC to seek clarity over his role

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman decided on Tuesday to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek clarity over his role in the consultative process for the election date in the province.

In a statement, issued after a meeting was held on the LHC’s directives to finalise the date for the election, Baligh Ur Rehman’s spokesperson said that there were some issues in the high court’s order that required “clarification and interpretation”.

“After consultation with legal and constitutional experts, the matter will be referred to the court,” said the spokesperson after meeting an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delegation.

A three-member ECP delegation, headed by the secretary of the commission, had called on the governor on the orders of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

The commission will now brief the electoral body on its meeting with the governor.

A day earlier, ECP, in a meeting chaired by the CEC, had decided to consult the Punjab governor over the date for the general elections in Punjab as per an LHC order.

The ECP had said that the meeting discussed the LHC judgment on the general polls in Punjab.

“As per the honourable court’s order, the election commission has requested the Punjab governor to hold a meeting on February 14 to consult on the date for the general elections for the Punjab Assembly,” the statement had said.

The ECP meeting was held following the verdict that was issued by the LHC last week.

The high court had directed the ECP to ensure that polls in Punjab are held within 90 days.

Announcing the reserved verdict, Justice Jawad Hassan accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea and asked the electoral body to stage the polls within the constitutional limit.

The PTI moved the high court after repeatedly demanding that the election commission issue the dates for the elections in Punjab. The party dissolved the provincial assembly on January 14.

“…the ECP is directed to immediately announce the date of election of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab with the notification specifying reasons, after consultation with the Governor of Punjab, being the constitutional Head of the Province, to ensure that the elections are held not later than ninety days as per the mandate of the Constitution,” the judgment read.