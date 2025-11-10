Election Commission, CDA discuss new Islamabad office projects

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 /DNA/ – Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, Omar Hamid Khan, met with Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters on Monday. The meeting was attended by Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Finance Tahir Naeem along with senior officers from the CDA Engineering Wing and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The meeting involved a detailed discussion on various under-construction and new projects of the Election Commission of Pakistan. This included deliberations on the construction of the Federal Election Academy and offices in Islamabad. During the briefing, it was said that the tendering process for the construction of the Federal Election Academy and offices will commence shortly and the foundation stone for the project will be laid immediately after the tendering process.

It was further informed that the construction of the pre-fabricated gym at the Election Commission of Pakistan is progressing rapidly. The meeting also included a briefing on measures regarding the Fire Safety Implementation Plan within the Election Commission Secretariat as part of security protocols. It was informed that the survey work for the implementation of fire safety plan has been completed, and its implementation will be prioritized.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that representatives from the Election Commission of Pakistan be included in the tendering process for all projects. He also instructed that monitoring of construction and development work be ensured through CCTV cameras.

Chairman CDA said that focal persons should be appointed by both the Election Commission of Pakistan and the CDA to ensure high-quality work and timely completion of the ongoing projects.

Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Omar Hamid Khan, appreciated the various development and beautification projects and initiatives undertaken by the CDA in Islamabad. He said that mutual cooperation and continuous coordination between the two organizations would not only ensure the swift completion of the Election Commission’s ongoing projects but also facilitate the early commencement of future projects. The meeting also reaffirmed the commitment to promote mutual cooperation and coordination between the CDA and the Election Commission of Pakistan.