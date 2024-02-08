Election 2024: Pakistan’s biggest-ever ballot race begins on uneven track

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8: Mobile phone services suspended “temporarily” across the country to maintain law and order situation, says interior ministry.

Election Commission complaint cell inaccessible amidst mobile, internet service disruptions

Attack claims life of security officer on election duty in Dera Ismail Khan

Polling delayed at various stations due to technical, logistical issues

Google joins Pakistan’s election day fervour with special doodle

Disruption of 8300 SMS service hinders voter information nationwide