Election 2024: Pakistan’s biggest-ever ballot race begins on uneven track
ISLAMABAD, Feb 8: Mobile phone services suspended “temporarily” across the country to maintain law and order situation, says interior ministry.
Election Commission complaint cell inaccessible amidst mobile, internet service disruptions
Attack claims life of security officer on election duty in Dera Ismail Khan
Polling delayed at various stations due to technical, logistical issues
Google joins Pakistan’s election day fervour with special doodle
Disruption of 8300 SMS service hinders voter information nationwide
President Alvi casts vote along with family
ISLAMABAD, Feb 8: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday reached the polling station toRead More
