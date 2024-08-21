Either International community failed in combating continuous violation of HR in Afghanistan or it has some other ambitions?

Shamim Shahid

Amidst continuous role on the part of international community, especially UN gun-totting Taliban militants have celebrated what they called “victorious return” into power corridors of war Afghanistan couple of days back. Giving a deaf ear response to international community’s appeals of “honouring and respecting HR,” Taliban rulers on that particular occasion also demonstrated its inhuman and immoral acts of punishing and victmising innocent civilians especially those who remained part of previous regimes or believe in other religious faith.

Instead listening to cries of war affected Afghans who are passing through miserable conditions throughout the world and HR defenders, one of Taliban office holder has defended, “denial of education rights to women” by saying, “similar is the situation in Israel where civilians are subjected to worst kind of violence.” On that particular day, instead of answering to stock of queries regarding women and children rights, the Taliban leader Zabih Ullah Mujahid through X page massage “has stressed on the implementation of justice in Afghanistan and warned if justice not implemented hi regime will be collapsed.” Such remarks on the part of Zabih Ullah Mujahid also confirm that Afghan Taliban fearing threats to their regime, imposed on Afghans through guns and bullets.

No one can deny the fact, that since a long the UN and other international organs are helpless before US lead allies who giving preference to its own purposes and interests in war like situations especially prolonged Afghan Conflict, Ukraine and others. Instead building up pressure against Taliban regime as it did against former USSR backed regimes from December 1979 till April 1992, the US has admitted of releasing a huge amount of 239 million US dollars to Kabul authorities. Amidst this confession, senior most Pakistani politician Afrasiab Khattak is known for his words, “in according to Doha Qatar agreement, US making payment to Kabul on weekly basis.”

On the eve of Taliban’s brutal rule third year, the Rawadari, an organization working for rights in its statement states, “ Taliban have increased their enforcement of their repressive policies against women including detaining women for their “bad hijab” and arresting teachers for running secret classes for girls.” It recalled that on August 15, 2021, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, leading to severe consequences for Afghans, particularly women and girls. Over the past three years, the Taliban have systematically stripped women of their fundamental rights, including the right to education, work and freedom of movement. Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are banned from secondary education. The Taliban have increased their enforcement of their repressive policies against women including detaining women for their “bad hijab” and arresting teachers for running secret classes for girls.”

It further states, “ Rawadari has continuously monitored and documented these violations, despite severe and increasing restrictions on access to information by the Taliban. From August 15, 2021, to June 30, 2024, Rawadari has recorded 9,276 cases of human rights violations, nearly half of which involve the right to life. These include targeted killings, civilian casualties from attacks, enforced disappearances, illegal detentions and cruel punishments.”

Besides, Rawadari, the UN also denounced the Taliban regime for its aggressions based policies towards the civilians, by saying, “ The International community must not normalise de facto authorities and their regime of institutionalised discrimination, segregation and exclusion of women & girls.” “Over the past three years, the people of Afghanistan, especially women and girls, have been subjected to an appalling and intensifying attack on their rights and freedoms by a regime that lacks legitimacy and inclusivity, quashes all forms of dissent, represses civil society and the media, and has shown a flagrant disregard for the principles of justice, non-discrimination, equality, and the rule of law.”

It further states that the situation continues to deteriorate, and stronger international action is needed immediately. In the last year, the Taliban has further entrenched and intensified its system of institutionalised gender-oppression, introducing new discriminatory edicts and practices, and implementing them by harsh and violent means. Since taking power, the de facto authorities have issued more than 80 edicts, directives, and statements which specifically target and restrict the rights of women and girls.

According to UN statement, “the Taliban’s deliberate subjugation of women and girls is widespread and systematic, amounting to crimes against humanity, including the crime of gender persecution. The situation is so severe that many Afghans, especially women, say the situation can be best described as ‘gender apartheid.’ Despite this, Taliban officials have insisted the situation of women and girls is an ‘internal’ matter.

Whatever is the claims and stances on the part of Taliban and their “visible and invisible” patrons but the fact is that they converted Afghanistan into a “BIG PRISON” where the inmates are safe but their lives are at mercy of rulers. Despite adopting or following patience and restrain policies, even the regional countries are reluctant in having friendly and cordial relations with Afghanistan due to UN pressures. In last three years, over 0.7 million have made good their flee towards western and European world. Millions of others not only those waiting for chances in neighbouring South and Central Asian states but also in Arab world are in hunt of flee to western world for their survival.

Compare to 90’s, the internal situation of Afghanistan is hostile for those who either remained part of US backed Afghan War or Western-world supported democratic process. One can disagree but the fact is this that the US lead allies through Doha Accord achieved what they didn’t through 2001 War on Terror and 1988 Geneva Accord. Prior to Taliban entrance in Kabul, Pakistan had also played an important role in remaining very honest and sincere inheritance to British Colonial rulers famous strategic policies of “divide and rule.” Earlier in 90’s almost non Pushtoon Afghans didn’t left the country and remain on forefront of armed resistance against Pakistan patronized Taliban. But this time healthy wealthy like Dostam and co already settled in Turkey and almost successors and followers of late Prof Rabbani and Ahmad Shah Mehsud airlifted to Pakistan little before entrance of Taliban into Kabul.

Major failure on the part of Taliban could be considered its growing unfriendly or even foes like relations with Pakistan. Such relations are only multiplying miseries of common people but it also paving the ways for strengthening or consolidating positions of Islamic States Khurasan. Strengthening of IS K is not only harmful to the very interests of Afghanistan and its people but it is considered “a very fastly emerging threat” to regional countries especially to neighbours including Pakistan. The Afghanistan Security Watch an online organization in its report about the ISIS-K operations states that during past three years in Afghanistan and said after August15,2021 this group has conducted 62 terrorist attacks, leading to 857 deaths and 1,575 injuries, affecting civilians, Taliban members, and foreign nationals. According to report almost of these attacks, apart from capital Kabul, have been carried out in cities and towns adjacent to neighbouring countries. In 2019, Afghan government with help of US and others picked up over three thousands IS-K militants from Nangarhar and its surrounding areas. Afghanistan Security Watch Report reveals, “ in 2021 following the Taliban’s release of approximately 3,000 ISKP members and their families from prisons, the group rebuilt its structure and emerged as a significant threat to Afghanistan and the broader region. – 2022: Internal discord, weak governance, and divisions within the Taliban allowed ISKP to increase its influence within various Taliban factions and expand its terrorist activities in Afghanistan. In this year, ISKP also claimed responsibility for two rocket attacks on Tajikistan and Uzbekistan from Afghan territory. – 2023: Intelligence cooperation between the Taliban and regional powers, particularly Iran and Russia, led to targeted operations against ISKP, resulting in a reduction in attacks compared to 2022. – 2024: ISKP bolstered its cells by intensifying recruitment and propaganda efforts.”

Security and economic hardships of South and Central Asian region couldn’t afford war like situation any more. Keeping in mind increasing miseries of wars, terror and poverty hit people of this particular region, gun totting and turban wearing Taliban leaders must review its internal and external policies. Their ignorance or reluctance towards an inclusive government would definitely enable no other than IS-K militants who are already engaged in waging of proxies. It is the time for Taliban leaders to get rid of abroad patronage and let the representative leadership to decide destiny of war affected and war scattered people.