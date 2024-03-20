Eight terrorists neutralized in Gwadar port authority colony attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, MAR 20 /DNA/ – A group of eight terrorists attempted to enter Port Authority Colony in Gwadar, which was successfully thwarted by the security forces personnel.

Own troops employed for security responded immediately & effectively engaged the terrorists, and in ensuing fire exchange, all eight terrorists were sent to hell.

A large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers; Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of District DG Khan) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of District Khairpur) having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.