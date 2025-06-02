Eidul Adha 2025: Four holidays announced across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2: The federal government has officially announced the Eidul Adha holidays across the country, granting a four-day break for public celebrations.

According to a notification issued on Monday, all government offices and institutions will remain closed from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9, 2025, in observance of Eidul Adha.

Private offices and businesses are also expected to follow suit, although final decisions will vary by employer.

The notification states that the holidays have been declared in continuation of the Cabinet Division’s circular dated December 23, 2024, regarding public and optional holidays. The order applies to offices observing both five- and six-day workweeks.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has issued an advisory urging tourists and travellers to exercise caution due to the possibility of strong winds and rainfall during the Eid holidays. The weather system may pose risks to weak infrastructure, particularly in northern and mountainous regions.

According to the Met Office, rain is expected in various areas, including Dir, Swat, Chitral, and Kohistan, during the festive days. From June 3 to 5, there is a forecast of rain accompanied by strong winds in parts of Islamabad, Murree, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, and Swat. Some locations may also experience hailstorms.

Islamabad and parts of upper and central Punjab, along with regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are likely to receive rain with gusty winds on June 3 and 4.