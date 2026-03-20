Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Saturday with religious fervor

FAISALABAD, MAR 20: Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 would be celebrated across Faisalabad on Saturday with full religious zeal and enthusiasm as the people have started final preparations for the festival across the city.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Friday that Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of gratitude, compassion and social harmony and the residents of Faisalabad are set to celebrate the festival in a spirit of unity, brotherhood and festivity.

He said that the faithful are expected to offer Eid prayers at major mosques, Eidgahs and open grounds in the city and its adjoining areas where special arrangements have been finalized to facilitate the worshippers.

The religious scholars would deliver sermons highlighting the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr, unity among Muslims and importance of helping the poor and underprivileged segments of the society.

The district administration, police and other civic agencies have made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations, he added.

He said that the security has been beefed up at all major locations including mosques and public gathering points while additional police personnel would remain deployed to maintain law & order.

Special cleanliness campaigns have been carried out across the city to provide a hygienic environment for the citizens during the festive occasion, he added.

He said that the municipal teams have ensured the removal of waste from markets, residential areas and worship places whereas traffic police have also devised comprehensive plans to regulate the flow of vehicles and avoid congestion.

The utility services including water supply and sanitation have been streamlined to avoid any inconvenience to the public, he added.

He said that officials of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) have been directed to remain on duty throughout the Eid holidays to address public complaints on priority basis.

He urged the citizens to observe precautionary measures, cooperate with law enforcement agencies and celebrate the Eid in a responsible manner.

Meanwhile, the markets, shopping centers and commercial areas in different parts of Faisalabad have witnessed a surge in activity during the last day of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak as the people throng bazaars to complete Eid shopping by purchasing clothes, shoes, sweets and other items for the festival.

The tailors, bakeries and sweet shops are also experiencing increase in the demand ahead of the festival.

The traders expressed satisfaction over the increasing rush of customers, saying that business activities have picked up significantly in the last days of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, especially on Chand Raat.

The religious scholars have urged the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in a peaceful and dignified manner and remember the poor and deserving segments of the society while enjoying the festival.

They advised the citizens to ensure timely payment of Fitrana so that the needy could also participate in the Eid celebrations.

On other hand, the philanthropists and welfare organizations are actively distributing Zakat, Fitrana and Eid gifts among deserving people to ensure that everyone can share the joy of Eid.