Eid-ul-Azha festivities unite Pakistanis in shared traditions, values: report

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP/DNA):The festive season of Eid-ul-Azha elswhere in the country is in full swing, with families preparing for the occasion, kids grazing animals, parents shopping for necessities and vendors selling decorations and animal feed.

The streets are filled with vibrant colors and the air is filled with the sounds of laughter and chatter, creating a truly unforgettable experience for all, report added.

In Lahore, the historic Wazir Khan Mosque is a hub of activity during Eid-ul-Azha. “The atmosphere is electric, with thousands of people gathering for prayers and celebrations,” says local resident.

“It is a time for spiritual reflection and community bonding,” he added.

In Karachi, the streets are filled with vibrant colors and sounds. “Eid-ul-Azha is a time for family and friends to come together,” says a vendor.

“We see a surge in demand for livestock, and it’s a busy but joyful time for us”, he added.

In Peshawar, the traditional markets are bustling with activity. “The smell of fresh meat and the sound of haggling over prices are quintessential to Eid-ul-Azha,” says local shopkeeper.

“It is a time-honored tradition that brings our community together,” he added.

In Quetta, the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations take on a unique flavor, with the city’s distinctive cultural traditions on full display.

“We decorate our homes and mosques with colorful lights and banners,” says local resident, “It is a time for celebration and merriment.”

Street vendors are also capitalizing on the demand for animal feed and other essentials. “We sell a lot of fodder, hay, and grains during Eid-ul-Azha,” says vendor in Islamabad.

“It is a lucrative business and we are busy meeting the demand from families who are preparing their animals for qurbani.”

As the children graze the animals, they beam with pride, enjoying every moment spent with their new furry friends. “I love feeding and caring for our goat,” says 8-year-old. “It is like a new member of our family.”

These last-minute purchases of sacrificial animals add to the excitement and chaos of the festive season, with families scrambling to find the perfect animal for sacrifice, said a citizen of Rawalpindi.