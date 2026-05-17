Eid ul Adha on May 27

Fiaz Ch

ISLAMABAD: The Zil Hajj moon has been sighted and Eid ul Adha will fall on May 27 in Pakistan, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Sunday.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Karachi, with Maulana Azad in the chair.

The meetings of the zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were also held at their respective provincial headquarters.