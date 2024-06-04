Eid ul Adha in Pakistan: Zil Hajj moon likely to be sighted on June 7

KARACHI, JUN 4: With Pakistanis getting ready for Eid ul Adha by buying sacrificial animals, an official said on Tuesday that the Zil Hajj moon would be born on June 6.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told that the new moon, which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic month, would be born at exactly 5:38pm.

“There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7 as by then, it will be of more than 26 hours,” he added.

The Islamic lunar calendar ends with Zil Hajj, the month when Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The Muslims across the globe also celebrate Eid ul Adha by sacrificing cattle in their respective countries.

Cattle markets

With Eid ul Adha just around the corner, cattle markets have been set up in different areas for the people to purchase cows, goats, sheep, or camels for sacrifice.

The management of the cattle market in Karachi has set up a facility in Taiser Town at Northern Bypass.

ATMs and temporary branches of major banks have also been set up so that people can easily withdraw money if they purchase an animal for sacrifice.

The notification for the establishment of cattle market stated that facilities for traders were being increased including free supply of 30 litres of water per person along with free provision of land for cattle sheds.

Meanwhile, to ensure that the sacrificial animals remain healthy, they will be inspected. A certificate from the Veterinary Department has also been made mandatory to confirm the animals are healthy.