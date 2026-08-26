Eid Milad un Nabi being celebrated across Pakistan with religious fervour

ISLAMABAD, AUG 26: Muslims across Pakistan are observing Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) today with religious fervour and solemnity, with prayers, processions and special programmes being held to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H).

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes at the provincial capitals, while special prayers were offered after Fajr for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The government has declared August 26 a public holiday across the country on the occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awal, 1448 AH.

Streets, roads, buildings, mosques and homes have been decorated with green buntings, flags and colourful lights as people mark the occasion with religious devotion.

Conferences, events and Mahafil-e-Milad are also being organised across the country. Milad processions are being taken out in cities across Pakistan, organised by religious organisations, Milad committees, and government and community groups, alongside seminars and other programmes. Religious scholars and speakers are highlighting different aspects of the Holy Prophet’s (P.B.U.H) life and urging adherence to his teachings and Sunnah.

As part of the day’s rituals, people are distributing sweets and food in markets, orphanages and neighbourhoods, reflecting the spirit of charity associated with the blessed occasion.

President, PM’s messages



President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their separate messages on Eid Milad un Nabi (P.B.U.H), urged the younger generation to draw guidance from the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) and make high moral character, hard work and service to humanity the purpose of their lives.

They also extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the blessed occasion.

President Zardari said the day reminded Muslims of the great blessing bestowed by Allah Almighty through the Holy Prophet (PBUH), who brought humanity the message of faith, guidance, justice, mercy and noble character.

He said it was incumbent upon society to promote justice, tolerance, inter-sectarian and interfaith harmony, and the protection of human dignity in line with the teachings of Islam.

PM Shehbaz said that to overcome the economic, social and moral challenges confronting the country, the nation must mould its collective lives in accordance with the perfect guidance provided by Islam.

He called upon the younger generation to draw guidance from the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H), make high moral character, hard work and service to humanity the purpose of their lives, and play their role in making Pakistan a strong, prosperous, peaceful and welfare state.

Seerat-un-Nabi conference in Islamabad

The main official event is an International Seerat-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) Conference being held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

This year’s conference is focused on “Protection, Development and Character Building of the Younger Generation in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H)”.

Religious scholars, intellectuals, researchers, university professors, parliamentarians, diplomats, government officials, media representatives and other prominent figures from Pakistan and various Islamic countries are taking part in the event.

Academic papers, recommendations and practical proposals are being presented on different aspects of the holy Prophet’s (peace be upon him) life and teachings, with a focus on applying them to national life and contemporary challenges.

National call for unity and tolerance

The National Assembly, in yesterday’s session, has also called for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) to be marked through national-level programmes and urged federal and provincial governments to ensure widespread participation in the celebrations.

A resolution unanimously passed by the House called for the illumination and decoration of highways and roads and urged government, educational and business institutions, as well as media organisations, to participate in the celebrations.

The resolution also called for the promotion of peace, tolerance and brotherhood in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H).

It urged the nation to observe the occasion with devotion, respect and unity while renewing its commitment to the Prophet’s teachings and Sunnah.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H) is observed by Muslims in Pakistan and around the world on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The occasion is marked by prayers, charity and gatherings centred on the life and teachings of the Prophet, who was sent as a blessing for all humanity.