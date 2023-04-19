Eid gifts distributed among 370 orphans

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL-19) Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza on Wednesday distributed Eid gifts, including clothes, shoes and henna on behalf of Qatar Charity to 370 orphans of Attock district.On the occasion, he said that supporting orphans and widows was the sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUM).He said that the services of Qatar Charity in Attock district were commendable and the district administration was fully cooperating in this regard.He said that sponsoring orphans would help them to stand on their feet and provide them a fair shot at building a prosperous and meaningful life.Talking to the media, the orphans and their mothers expressed their special gratitude to Qatar Charity.