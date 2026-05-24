Eid atmosphere shines with joy

ISLAMABAD, 24 MAY (DNA) — As Eid-ul-Adha approaches, a vibrant wave of festive spirit spreads across the country, with streets, markets and neighborhoods buzzing with activity, while children are seen joyfully caring for sacrificial animals, adding warmth, color and celebration to the atmosphere everywhere.

Social media videos and electronic media reports show children holding sacrificial animals, roaming around even in the heat and eagerly taking part in decorating and feeding them. Across cities, this creates a lively and energetic atmosphere, where their excitement, care and involvement bring a strong sense of joy and festive spirit to the surroundings.

Fathers often express satisfaction and pride, saying that involving children helps them learn responsibility, compassion and the values behind the tradition. Street elders and community members are also seen appreciating the scene, noting that children’s enthusiasm brings life to neighborhoods and strengthens community bonds during the festive days.

Many of them remark that such moments remind people of earlier times when celebrations were more communal and closely shared among families and neighbors. The children themselves speak excitedly, saying they will not sleep in the afternoon and will continue roaming with the animals, feeding and caring for them throughout the day.

Their cheerful voices and energetic involvement reflect pure excitement, as they enjoy every moment of the preparation and bonding with the animals. Ornament sellers also add that children frequently visit their stalls, eagerly buying colorful decorations and accessories to dress up their animals, which further adds to the festive buzz in markets.

Youngsters and older teens are also seen sitting along streets and enjoying the lively scenes, watching children with amusement and delight. They describe how the playful energy of kids brings a refreshing atmosphere to the surroundings, making the streets more vibrant and full of life during the festive days.Overall, the situation presents a lively and colorful picture across cities, where activity, enthusiasm and cultural traditions blend together.

The presence of children with animals, busy marketplaces and engaged communities creates a dynamic environment full of movement and interaction. Parents are also seen busy capturing videos and photos, recording these memorable moments and instantly sharing them on social media. Together, these moments reflect a strong sense of celebration, unity and shared experience that defines the festive atmosphere.— DNA