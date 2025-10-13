Egypt’s president welcomes PM Shehbaz at Sharm El-Sheikh

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, OCT 13 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt upon his arrival in Sharm El-Sheikh today.

The Prime Minister is leading the Pakistani delegation to the high-level Gaza Ceasefire and Peace Summit, underscoring Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to a just and lasting peace in the region.