Egypt urges Israel to revive peace talks with Palestinians
Egypt has urged Israel to revive peace talks with Palestinians to end their decades-long conflict.
Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry during a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, emphasized the need for creating a political horizon for resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations.
Egypt has always been supporting the right of Palestinians to establish their own independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the UN-proposed two-state solution.
« Punjab Governor directs police to curb crimes against women, children (Previous News)
(Next News) COMSTECH, SAWiE Join Hands to Combat Climate Change »
Related News
Honda Targets Annual Sales Of 70,000 Prologue Vehicles
Honda Motor’s US unit said on Monday it is targeting initial annual sales of 70,000Read More
COMSTECH, SAWiE Join Hands to Combat Climate Change
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20 (DNA) – COMSTECH has joined hand with SAWiE, to address the climateRead More
Comments are Closed