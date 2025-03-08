Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan back joint plan for Gaza recovery at Jeddah OIC Summit

JEDDAH, MAR 8 /DNA/ – Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Mustafa held separate meetings with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The discussions focused on the latest developments and the situation in Palestine.

Prime Minister Mustafa also discussed intensifying efforts to halt the Israeli occupation aggression against the Palestinian people and rally international support for the Palestinian-Egyptian plan for Gaza’s reconstruction. This plan was adopted during the emergency Arab summit in Cairo and endorsed by the OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting, solidifying it as a joint Arab-Islamic initiative.

Mustafa reaffirmed President Mahmoud Abbas’s vision, as presented at the Arab Summit, which outlines a clear political framework, implementation mechanisms for the reconstruction plan, and the necessary arrangements for the post-aggression phase in Gaza. This vision seeks to reunify Gaza with the West Bank, including Jerusalem, under the independent and sovereign State of Palestine, founded on national unity, good governance, and the rule of law.