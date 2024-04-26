Friday, April 26, 2024
Egypt Sends Negotiators to Israel, Fearing Time Is Running Out for Rafah

| April 26, 2024
Egypt Sends Negotiators to Israel

Cairo’s intelligence chief leads effort to spur new Gaza cease-fire proposal and stave off invasion of crowded border city

CAIRO, APR 26: Egypt’s president dispatched his intelligence chief to Israel on Friday in a last-ditch effort to revive talks toward a cease-fire in Gaza that would also free Israeli hostages and hold off a planned Israeli military offensive against Hamas in the city of Rafah.

Abbas Kamel, Egypt’s chief of general intelligence, is leading a delegation that was set to meet with David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, and an array of other top Israeli officials.

