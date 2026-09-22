Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye FMs meet in New York

NEW YORK, SEP 22 /DNA/ – In a significant display of diplomatic coordination, the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye convened in New York on Monday on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly to address escalating regional tensions and reinforce a joint commitment to peace, security, and stability.

The consultative meeting, announced in a joint statement issued from Islamabad on Tuesday, brought together the top diplomats of the four nations to exchange views on recent regional and international developments. The ministers underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward sustainable resolutions to the region’s conflicts.

Key Outcomes of the Meeting:

Islamabad Memorandum Upheld: The ministers emphasized the critical need to uphold the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding for lasting peace and stability in the region.

The ministers emphasized the critical need to uphold the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding for lasting peace and stability in the region. Strong Condemnation of Attacks on Saudi Arabia: The ministers strongly condemned all attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including recent Houthi attacks, and reaffirmed unwavering support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security. They affirmed Saudi Arabia’s inherent right to defend itself, its territory, and its people in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

The ministers strongly condemned all attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including recent Houthi attacks, and reaffirmed unwavering support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security. They affirmed Saudi Arabia’s inherent right to defend itself, its territory, and its people in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. Maritime Navigation: The importance of safeguarding the safety and freedom of maritime navigation was stressed.

The importance of safeguarding the safety and freedom of maritime navigation was stressed. Yemen: The ministers reaffirmed support for the legitimate Yemeni Government and the Presidential Leadership Council, urging a political process and an inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue.

The ministers reaffirmed support for the legitimate Yemeni Government and the Presidential Leadership Council, urging a political process and an inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue. Palestine: Reaffirming the centrality of the Palestinian cause, the ministers reiterated support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine based on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Reaffirming the centrality of the Palestinian cause, the ministers reiterated support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine based on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Sudan: The ministers expressed unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity of Sudan, stressing the importance of preserving its legitimate national institutions and rejecting any parallel entities that undermine Sudan’s sovereignty. They called for halting the illicit flow of weapons, mercenaries, and foreign fighters into Sudanese territory.

The ministers agreed to maintain close coordination and continue consultations on regional and international developments, with the aim of strengthening collective security and promoting long-term regional stability.

The joint statement was issued from Islamabad, underscoring Pakistan’s role in facilitating the diplomatic initiative.