Egypt increased its diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation in Gaza

CAIRO, AUG 5: Egypt has increased its diplomatic efforts to prevent a military escalation between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Israeli army in Gaza, a senior Egyption official said on Friday.

The Egyptian push came after the Israeli forces has done many attacks in Gaza strip that led to the death of 7 citizens were including a five years old child and 44 others were injured according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Egyptian journalist Ahmed Gomaa said that intensive Egyptian connectionsare are going to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip and to return to calm setuation again.