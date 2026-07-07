Egypt coach Hassan says Palestinian suffering ‘a shame on the world’

ATLANTA, JUL 7: Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said at the World Cup on Monday that the suffering of the Palestinian people was a “shame on the world” as he called on football to do more to come to their aid.

Hassan waved a Palestine flag after the Pharaohs beat Australia on penalties to reach the World Cup last 16, where they will meet defending champions Argentina on Tuesday.

“If there is someone who has not felt the suffering of the Palestinian people then he or she has no humanity,” Hassan said in a lengthy address to a question on the subject at his pre-match press conference in Atlanta.

“I would like to say this is a shame on us. A shame on the entire world, not just the Arab world, a shame on everyone and a shame on first of all decision makers who leave human beings behind.”

Hassan’s answer was greeted by applause for many of the journalists present at the press conference.

Egypt’s all-time top goalscorer went on to call for FIFA and players to take a more active stance for the Palestinian people.

“My message would be to use football as soft power,” he added. “I urge all of you, the media, all athletes worldwide, regardless of their identities maybe we can convey a collective message.

“That is as follows: ‘let the Palestinian people be, let them exist, let them live a life of their own’. This is normal.”

The Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Militants also took 251 hostages to Gaza.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 people, according to the territory’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.