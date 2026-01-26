Egypt calls on int’l community to prevent any measures undermining UNRWA’s role

CAIRO, JAN 26: Egypt expressed its full support for the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and all humanitarian and relief organizations operating in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling on the international community to prevent any measures that would undermine UNRWA’s role or infringe upon its mandate.

In a statement issued today, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the vital importance of the role played by these agencies in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees and the civilian population. The Ministry condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ demolition of an UNRWA facility in occupied East Jerusalem, considering it a flagrant violation of international law and international resolutions, and an unacceptable infringement upon the immunity and property of United Nations institutions.

The statement expressed Egypt’s deep concern regarding the unprecedented restrictions and violations imposed on these institutions, which impede their ability to carry out their duties and negatively impact the delivery of humanitarian aid and services. This constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the rules protecting UN agencies and humanitarian personnel.

The statement emphasized that UNRWA plays a pivotal and irreplaceable role as the UN agency mandated to provide educational, health, and relief services to millions of Palestinian refugees. It stressed that any attempts to undermine the agency’s existence or diminish its role directly infringe upon the rights of refugees and attempt to evade the international community’s responsibility towards them.

The statement further affirmed that UNRWA’s existence is inextricably linked to the Palestinian question itself and to the historical international commitment to the refugee issue until a just and lasting solution is reached, including guaranteeing the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 194 and other relevant international resolutions.

The statement called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to ensure the protection of humanitarian institutions and their staff, and to create the necessary conditions for them to carry out their work without hindrance.