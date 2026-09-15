Egypt backs Saudi security as leaders call for free navigation through key straits

CAIRO, SEP 15: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reaffirmed Cairo’s support for Saudi Arabia’s security on Tuesday as he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Cairo, with the two leaders calling for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb.

Al-Sisi said the security of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states was an integral part of Egypt’s national security and expressed Cairo’s “complete rejection and condemnation” of any attacks or threats against the Kingdom’s sovereignty, stability or territorial integrity, according to Egyptian presidency spokesperson Mohamed al-Shennawy.

The president also expressed support for measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its security and stability and for efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

The two leaders agreed that current regional circumstances required greater solidarity and coordination between Cairo and Riyadh, stressing that the two countries shared common interests and objectives.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the Crown Prince and al-Sisi discussed issues related to the security and stability of the region, as well as the security and freedom of navigation and the coordination of efforts in that regard.

The talks also focused on maritime security, with al-Sisi and the Crown Prince stressing the importance of ensuring the freedom and safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and the Red Sea.

Disruptions to shipping through Bab al-Mandeb are particularly significant for Egypt because the waterway serves as the southern gateway to the Suez Canal, a major source of revenue for the country. Suez Canal revenues in the 2025-2026 financial year stood at about $4.67 billion, roughly half their level before the Iran-backed Houthi militia began attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea in 2023.

On the Palestinian issue, Egypt and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their shared position in favor of a just and comprehensive settlement based on the two-state solution and international resolutions.

They also called for the implementation of the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, while stressing the need for sufficient humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and for an end to Israeli violations in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Sudan was also discussed, with the two sides reaffirming their support for the country’s security, stability and territorial integrity. They rejected equating the Sudanese Armed Forces with militias or other “illegitimate parallel entities,” according to the presidency, and warned that threats to Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity posed a danger to the collective security of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

On bilateral ties, al-Sisi and the Crown Prince agreed to intensify efforts to expand trade and investment and remove obstacles to greater economic cooperation. The two sides said relations should reflect the countries’ longstanding ties and strategic importance to one another.

The Saudi Crown Prince welcomed the continued development of Saudi-Egyptian relations and the two countries’ commitment to coordination and cooperation, while the leaders agreed to maintain direct consultations on bilateral and regional issues.