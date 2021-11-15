EG Pakistan organizes 3-day 17th ITIF Asia, International Trade & Industrial Fair today

Nazir Siyal



KARACHI: The Spokesman of Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (EGP) has organized 3-day 17th ITIF Asia, the International Trade & Industrial Fair from 16-18 November, 2021 here today.



On the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has been invited as Chief Guest of the program. While the Guest of honors H.E. Mr. Andrei Metelitsa, Ambassador Republic of Belarus and H.E. Mr Hassan Nourain, Consul General of Iran would also attend the international Trade and Industrial Fair which will be remain continued for three days event.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that since COVID-19 pandemic the ITIF Asia was postponed since long.

The International Countries among Belarus, Iran and others have participated in this event.