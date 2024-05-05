Education ministry to establish 16 latest IT labs

ISLAMABAD, MAY 05 (DNA) —Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has decided to establish 16 state-of-the-art IT labs in the federal capital to provide the youth with the latest skills and increase employment opportunities for them.

According to an announcement by the Education Ministry, these IT labs will be built in 16 federal government degree colleges located in different areas of Islamabad. As per details, in these IT laboratories, students will be offered six-month courses in blockchain, data science, AI and game development.

In the first phase, about 1000 students will be offered courses, which are being introduced keeping in view the market demand. “These courses are designed by NAVTTC in collaboration with renowned universities like NUST, National Skills University, COMSATS and NUML.

These courses will start in the second week of May 2024″ the Ministry said. The ministry further informed that as many as 3600 students have registered for these courses so far.

It has been decided by the Ministry of Federal Education to prepare these labs under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. It is worth mentioning here that Providing employment opportunities to the youth is included in the agenda of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). — DNA