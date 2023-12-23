Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi celebrates Ethiopian culture at Karachi Feast

KARACHI, DEC 23 /DNA/ – Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, graced the Ethiopian Pavilion with his presence at the Karachi Festival on Saturday.

On arrival, the minister was welcomed with warm hospitality by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula.

The Pavilion, inaugurated on Friday in the presence of esteemed guests from the diplomatic corps, Government of Pakistan, civil society, business community, and media, served as a captivating proof to the rich tapestry of Ethiopian tourism, rich culture and heritage.

H.E. Madad Ali Sindhi witnessed mesmerizing cultural performances at the pavilion and savored Ethiopian coffee which had become centre of attraction at the Karachi Feast.

H.E. Madad Ali Sindhi commended Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula for the commendable initiative of introducing Ethiopian tourism and culture to Pakistan.

Recognizing the immense potential for tourism and the diverse cultural offerings of Ethiopia, the Education Minister conveyed his gratitude to the Government of Ethiopia for the commencement of Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi which was instrumental in fostering connections between Pakistan and Africa.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula extended gratitude to the minister for gracing the Ethiopian tourism pavilion with his presence.

The ambassador highlighted the strong attachment of the people of Pakistan with Ethiopia which was a land of Bilal Habeshi and King Nejashi.

He expressed his resolve to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations, acknowledging the appetite within Pakistan for fostering a robust connection.

Vowing continued efforts towards building bridges between the nations, the ambassador affirmed that the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia would take proactive measures to bring these two significant nations even closer through such initiatives in future.