KABUL: The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stated that girls’ education is a need of Afghan society and has not said that ban on girls’ education is forever. The Islamic Emirate is still working to solve this according to the circumstances. In his most recent remarks, Acting Minister of Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has said that girls’ education is a need of the Afghan society and will be solved according to the circumstances and patience should be showed in this regard.

He made this remark during a meeting with the visiting delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Kabul. Praising the OIC for its good intentions, acting minister of interior said that Afghanistan was taking steps towards progress with passing each single day, adding that education is a common need of Muslims and asked the visiting delegation to be patient and tolerant in this area. “Girls’ education is a need of our society, and this problem will be solved according to the circumstances,” Haqqani said, stressing that the Islamic Emirate and all Afghans are the people full of goodness and interaction.

In the meeting, the OIC visiting delegation by praising the Islamic Emirate for its achievements in various areas in the past two years said that education was a shared right of men and women and that modern education along with religious education could pave the way for the development of society. The visiting delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) led by Qutb Mohammad Sanu is in Kabul and has recently held meetings with the officials and leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The organization’s delegations have paid several visits to Afghanistan in the past two years.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has promised to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate (IEA) in areas of education and development. Previously, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs had called for providing ground for women’s education in the country and said it was the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate to provide safe education for girls inside the country. This Monday, the Ministry of Higher Education announced the results of this year’s university entrance examination.

More than 88,000 candidates participated in the exam, with 82,000 individuals achieving to join both private and public institutions. This year, all the participants of the entrance examination will be absorbed at both private and government higher education institu tions. Girls were absent in this year’s entrance examination. The Islamic Emirate has promised to provide ground for women’s education at universities and says efforts are underway to solve it according to the circumstances.

Among the victors of this year’s academic challenge, Mahmoud, hailing from the Farah province, emerged as the top scorer, with 359.1 points. There are hopes that girls are provided ground for education and higher education as the Islamic Emirate is working to find a solution to this problem.