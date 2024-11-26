Edu-institutions in twin cities to remain closed

Notification extending closure of schools, colleges issued

ISLAMABAD: Educational institutions in the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, will remain closed for a third consecutive day due to the ongoing protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), officials confirmed.

A district administration official stated that the decision was made in light of the prevailing security situation. An official notification extending the closure of schools and colleges has been issued in this regard.

The Private Schools Association had earlier announced a suspension of academic activities, citing safety concerns, and advised parents to withhold their children from sending schools until the situation normalises.