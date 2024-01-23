Editor Islamabad POST Ansar Bhatti meets new Bosnian envoy
ISLAMABAD, JAN 23 /DNA/ – Editor Daily Islamabad POST/Centreline/DNA News Agency, Ansar Mahmood Bhatti met with the newly-arrived Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mr. Emin Cohodarevic, at his office.
Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest. The Ambassador is keen to further strengthen bilateral relations.= DNA
