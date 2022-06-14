Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Editor Daily Islamabad POST meets newly appointed Press Secy to President of Pakistan

| June 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 /DNA/ – Editor Daily Islamabad POST and DNA Agency Ansar Mahmood Bhatti meeting with the newly appointed Press Secretary to the President of Pakistan, Qamar Bashir, who is a senior officer of the Information Group.

Previously Qamar Bashir was serving as the Joint Secretary Ministry of Information and the Managing Director Shamil SRBC.-DNA

